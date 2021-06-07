3 more SEC teams win NCAA regionals; USF’s run keeps going

Three more nationally seeded Southeastern Conference teams earned spots in the NCAA baseball tournament super regionals. Dallas Baptist and the upstart South Florida Bulls also continued their seasons. No. 1 overall seed Arkansas broke open its game against Nebraska late, got another superb pitching performance from Kevin Kopps and won 6-2 to win its third straight regional. Arkansas, Mississippi State and Ole Miss joined Vanderbilt and Tennessee in the super regionals. South Florida beat South Alabama 6-4 to become the first No. 4 regional seed to make the super regionals since Davidson in 2017.