After a successful fundraiser, Norfolk boy brings home service dog to help with Epilepsy

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Well it happened, 9-year-old Gunner Hemenway of Norfolk brought home his service dog in February. Gunner has epilepsy, and needed the dog, named Rocket, to help him when he has seizures.

The dog has many capabilities, including nudging Gunner and rolling him when he is having a seizure, as well as getting necessary medications for him.

Gunner's mom, Andi Mortland, says having an extra set of eyes on her son has been fantastic. But there's one thing that she says is the most important.

"Mostly just having the sense of security at night when he's sleeping. That if something happens he can alert us. And then when he comes outside to play, that's the two biggest things. If he comes outside to play by himself it's okay because I know Gunner is going to be taken care of if something happens," said Mortland.

Mortland says they practice daily to make sure Rocket knows what to do for Gunner in an emergency situation. She also says Gunner and Rocket are still in the bonding process, and it's great to see their relationship grow.

Gunner says Rocket has been a big help since he's come home.

"Helps me with seizures and stuff, and he makes it a lot easier for me," said Gunner.

But Rocket also plays with Gunner like a regular dog playing fetch, and even hide-and-seek. He says Rocket is not just his service dog, but also his best friend.

The fundraiser raised $28,000 to help get Rocket. Gunner's mom says that dogs like Rocket are life changing for anyone who needs them.