Around Siouxland: ‘Glorious Brass’ concert

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra will be holding their season finale this week with a concert named "Glorious Brass."

The concert, on June 12, will feature 20 members from the brass percussion sections of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra.

Organizers say it'll feature music ranging from dazzling fanfares to majestic brass choir symphonies.

To celebrate their 105th season and the launch of their new Youth Orchestra, supporters of the Symphony are offering complimentary tickets to the entire community.

Tickets can be ordered by calling (712) 277-2111 or at siouxcitysymphony.org.