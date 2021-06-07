Stocks slip on Wall Street, pulling back from record highs

Stocks edged lower in afternoon trading Monday after briefly approaching the record highs they reached a month ago. The quiet opening to the week follows several choppy weeks as investors continue to gauge the economy’s recovery and the risks of rising inflation. On Thursday investors will get more information on how much consumer prices rose last month. The S&P 500 was down 0.3%. Technology stocks, banks and industrial companies pulled the broader market lower. Health care companies made solid gains, as did cruise line operators. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 1.57%. Crude oil prices were little changed.