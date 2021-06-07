Big Sioux/Highway 12 Trail project continues to move forward

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Another topic at Monday night's Sioux City City Council meeting was the Big Sioux/Highway 12 Trail.

The proposed trail is approximately 1.19 miles long and is the final phase of the Big Sioux River Dike Trail Project.

Monday night's discussion included approving construction documents, which passed five to zero.

Council members say trails are a quality of life amenity for those who live in Sioux City and visit the area.