Iowa authorities: Man drowns at state park near Waterloo

George Wyth Lake Drowning Death

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Authorities in northeastern Iowa have confirmed a 30-year-old man drowned at a state park.

Police in Waterloo say the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Georg Wyth Lake and George Wyth State Park.

First responders say a man was swimming with friends when he went under the water and didn't resurface.

Rescue crews used boats and dive gear to search to find the man and pull his body from the lake.

Authorities are not releasing a name, and an autopsy is pending.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

