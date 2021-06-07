June 7: Nebraska reports COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped to 47

(KTIV) - Nebraska is reporting 836,703 people have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series, an increase of 8,875 since Friday's report.

According to the state's COVID-19 Dashboard, 43.9% of Nebraska's 12 and older population is fully vaccinated.

In total, Nebraska has administered 1,719,136 vaccine doses. As of Monday morning, 107,026 Nebraskans are partially vaccinated.

The latest data from Nebraska health officials shows there have been 90 more positive cases reported in the state. In total, there have been 223,648 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Nebraska since the pandemic began.

There are currently 47 hospitalizations in the state due to the virus, which is down from the 58 reported on Friday.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard shows 2,251 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the state. Two additional deaths were reported on June 7.