June 7: South Dakota reporting 242 active COVID-19 cases in the state

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials are reporting Monday, 632 more residents have completed their vaccine series, meaning 324,939 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

This means an estimated 49.80% of South Dakota's 12 and older population has completed their vaccine series. The state's COVID-19 dashboard shows 55% of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

So far, South Dakota has administered 658,304 of its allocated vaccines, with 290,039 being Moderna, 349,379 being Pfizer and 20,626 being Johnson & Johnson.

On the June 7 report, health officials confirmed 14 more cases of COVID-19. Currently, the state is reporting 242 active COVID-19 cases, which is down from 266.

A total of 122,009 of South Dakota's 124,273 COVID-19 cases have recovered, with 40 patients hospitalized due to the virus.

So far, South Dakota has confirmed 2,022 virus-related deaths in the state. No additional COVID-19 deaths were reported on the June 7 report.