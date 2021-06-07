Kopps, Welch help Arkansas beat Nebraska 6-2, win regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Kevin Kopps threw seven scoreless innings of relief, Charlie Welch hit a pinch-hit three-run home run in the eighth inning and Arkansas rallied to beat Nebraska 6-2 and win the Fayetteville Regional. No. 1 overall seed Arkansas (49-11) advances to its third consecutive super regional. Kopps (12-0) allowed three hits with no walks and eight strikeouts. Welch pinch hit for Cullen Smith and, after Christian Franklin scored on a wild pitch, hit a 2-0 pitch — after two Nebraska pitchers combined to throw 11 consecutive balls — over the left-field wall to cap the scoring. Luke Roskam hit a lead-off homer in the top of the second inning and Mojo Hagge, who walked to open the third, scored Jaxon Hallmark’s groundout to give Nebraska (34-14) a 2-0 lead.