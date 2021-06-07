Maldives foreign minister elected as UN assembly president

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid of the Maldives has defeated Afghanistan’s former foreign minister Zalmai Rassoul in an election for the next president of the United Nations General Assembly. Volkan Bozkir, the current assembly president, announced the 143-48 result of the secret ballot vote in favor of Shahid. He said Shahid brings to the job “extensive experience in multilateral diplomacy,” serving his Indian Ocean island nation twice as foreign minister. Shahid said he aims to bring “a presidency of hope” when he assumes the one-year post in September and focus on recovery from COVID-19 — vaccinating all people and rebuilding economies.