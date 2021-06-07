NBCUniversal will have 7,000 hours of Tokyo Games coverage

NBCUniversal will present 7,000 hours of coverage of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics across eight networks and multiple digital platforms from July 20 to Aug. 8. The Tokyo Games will be NBCUniversal’s 11th consecutive Olympics production and ninth consecutive Summer Games. NBC is scheduled to air 250 hours across 17 days, headlined by its prime-time coverage. NBC also announced earlier this year that it would air live coverage of the opening ceremony at 6:55 a.m. EDT on July 23.