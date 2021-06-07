Train barrels into another in Pakistan, killing at least 45

GHOTKI, Pakistan (AP) — Authorities say an express train barreled into another that had derailed in Pakistan before dawn, killing at least 45 people. More than 100 were injured in Monday’s crash, and rescuers and villagers worked throughout the day to search crumpled cars for survivors and the dead. Heavy machinery arrived to cut open some cars. More than 15 hours after the crash, rescuers were carefully removing wreckage as they looked for anyone who might remain trapped — though hopes were fading for survivors. An official said an express train derailed in the district of Ghotki, in Sindh province, and another hit it minutes later. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the derailment. Train accidents are common in Pakistan, where successive governments have paid little attention to an aging system.