Oregon lawmaker faces expulsion in assault on state Capitol

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek wants to expel a lawmaker who allowed violent protesters into the state Capitol in December. Kotek introduced a resolution that says if two-thirds of the members of the House of Representatives concur, Rep. Mike Nearman would be expelled from the House. Minutes before the House opened its floor session late Monday morning, her office announced that Kotek appointed a committee to consider expulsion, instead of going right to a floor vote. The committee, composed of three Democrats and three Republicans, will convene later this week and take up the resolution.