Oil pipeline foes protest Enbridge’s Line 3 in Minnesota

SOLWAY, Minn. (AP) — Environmental and tribal groups opposed to Enbridge Energy’s ongoing effort to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline are occupying one of the company’s pump stations, where some chained themselves to equipment. They remained there hours after gathering near the headwaters of the Mississippi River in northern Minnesota. They shouted “Stop Line 3!” and vowed to stop the Canadian-based company’s final construction push. Opponents say Line 3 would worsen climate change and risk spills in sensitive areas where Native Americans harvest wild rice, hunt, fish and gather medicinal plants. They’re calling on President Joe Biden to halt the project. Enbridge says the new line is made from stronger steel and will better protect the environment.