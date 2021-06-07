Saturday in the Park looking for volunteers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Saturday in the Park is looking for volunteers for this year's festival.

The annual music festival was postponed last year due to COVID-19.

Leaders with the event came to the Sioux City City Council meeting on Monday to ask for help with getting the word out for finding volunteers.

Council Member Dan Moore said the music festival is a big draw for people in Sioux City and throughout Siouxland.

"They need volunteers and we're hoping that people will sign up and will come forward to volunteer for Saturday in the Park so that we can continue. It's such an outstanding, premiere music festival for Sioux City," said Dan More, City Council Member.

If you're interested in volunteering, you can find a link by clicking here.