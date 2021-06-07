Sheriff: Eastern Iowa man accidentally shot self, died

RAYMOND, Iowa (AP) — Officials in eastern Iowa say a man has died after accidentally shooting himself over the weekend.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called Saturday night to a house in Raymond for reports of a shooting and determined that 36-year-old Brent Schaefer had shot himself by accident.

Schaefer was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, then later to an Iowa City hospital. Officials say he died Sunday from his injuries.

Authorities have not given details on how Schaefer was accidentally shot.