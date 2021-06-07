Sioux City City Council discusses Law Enforcement Center plans and specifications

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The new Law Enforcement Center was on the agenda at the Sioux City City Council meeting on Monday.

Council members considered a motion asking for the approval of plans and specifications for the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Offsite Improvements Project.

Those plans include the installation of a public water main, public sanitary sewer main, public stormwater improvements, and the paving of 28th Street.

"So, city staff will be looking at that, working with the county, the Woodbury County people and try to coordinate that project as well," said Dan Moore, City Council Member.

The motion passed three to one, with one council member abstaining.