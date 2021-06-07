Sioux Falls council scraps scooter ordinance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Sioux Falls City Council has scrapped a proposal to allow motorized foot scooters downtown. Alders Alex Jensen and Christine Erickson’s proposal would have allowed licensed ride-sharing programs to place the scooters downtown. People would have had to ride them on the sidewalks. Other council members voiced concerns about safety in areas with high foot traffic and drunk people using the scooters. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports the proposal is set to be withdrawn from the council’s Tuesday meeting agenda.