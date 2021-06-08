4 more SEC teams win NCAA regionals; USF’s run keeps going
Four more Southeastern Conference teams earned spots in the NCAA baseball tournament super regionals while Stanford, Dallas Baptist and the upstart South Florida Bulls also continued their seasons. No. 1 overall seed Arkansas beat Nebraska 6-2 in Fayetteville for its third straight regional title. Mississippi State, Ole Miss and LSU joined Vanderbilt and Tennessee in the super regionals. LSU’s 9-8 win over Oregon means coach Paul Mainieri’s retirement is pushed back at least one more week. South Florida beat South Alabama 6-4 to become the first No. 4 regional seed to make the super regionals since Davidson in 2017.