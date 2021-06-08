Blunt message, search for answers mark VP’s 1st foreign trip

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In her first international trip, Vice President Kamala Harris went to Latin America to deliver a message rather than clinch some kind of concrete deal. Over two days, she bluntly told migrants not to come to the United States. She spoke of the evils of government corruption that lead to dislocation. She urged nations to increase enforcement at their borders. But as much as the trip offered her a chance to step onto the international stage speaking for the Biden administration on the key issue of migration, it also highlighted the ambiguous nature of the portfolio President Joe Biden has handed her.