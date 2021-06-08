Skip to Content

German panel suggests pension age of 68, politicians say no

BERLIN (AP) — An expert panel advising the German government has suggested the country’s retirement age could be raised to 68. The idea was swiftly rejected Tuesday by two governing parties as a national election nears. The panel advising the Economy Ministry on Monday released a report warning of “abruptly increasing financing problems” for the public pension insurance system from 2025 onward. It suggested a “dynamic coupling of the retirement age to life expectancy,” a system under which — if current forecasts of life expectancy are correct — the retirement age could be raised to 68 in 2042. The government decided in 2007 to raise the retirement age gradually from 65 to 67. 

Associated Press

