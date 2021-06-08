Healthbeat 4: Breast cancer survivor tells her story

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- Sunday, June 6, was National Cancer Survivors Day, a day to mark a victory in the fight against cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, estimated numbers for 2021 show 1.9 million new cancer cases and 68,570 cancer deaths in the United States.

In Iowa, estimates indicate we could see 20,000 new diagnoses of cancer this year. In Nebraska, it's 11,180. In South Dakota, it's 5,330.

However, there is some promising news in the battle against the disease. According to the American Cancer Society, the five-year relative survival rate has improved dramatically from 39% in the 1960s, to 68% among Caucasians now, and, from 27% in the 1960s, to 63% among African-Americans now.

In 2017, breast cancer survivor Melissa Jensen was 37 years old when she first noticed a lump in one of her breasts, during Breast Cancer Awareness month, and four days before her 38th birthday. The diagnosis of cancer was a shock, but she was determined to beat it.

KTIV caught up with her in 2018, after her double mastectomy.

Melissa had to go through four rounds of chemo, surgery, another four rounds of chemo and hormonal therapy. She says there were days when she didn’t have much energy, but for the most part, her cancer treatment didn't stop her from living. She wasn’t a fan of her bald head, but says she tried to maintain as normal a life as possible, even when her hair fell out. Her family and friends were her driving force to get better.

We visited with Melissa in her home last week. She is happy to pass along that her chemotherapy port has been removed, and with two more clean bills of health every six months, she will graduate to a yearly checkup. It's definitely progress.

Board games are a favorite for Melissa, Raegan and Chase Jensen. And the children gladly help their Mom with chores around the house. But the last few years, Melissa has been working hard to beat her cancer and get better so she can truly enjoy the good moments with her family.

"I still get a little emotional about it because it's one of those things where they're at an age where you worry about what you're going to miss out on. And are you going to mess them up if you're not around," said Melissa Jensen, breast cancer survivor.

Raegan was 8 and Chase was 6 when Melissa was first diagnosed, but even though they were young, they knew Mom was going through something serious. When Melissa's hair started falling out, Chase wanted his Mom to put it back on her head.

"Oh that was so terrifying. I cried like a baby. Oh. I was crying, like I felt like I could flood the house when I was crying," said Chase Jensen, son.

Now that Melissa is going in for checkups every six months, the next step in her cancer survivor journey is to get to annual exams and to be there for others who are walking in similar shoes.

"I want to put it behind me, but at the same time I want to give back, like I want to be there for other people and listen to other people and listen to what they're going through and just be a sounding board," said Jensen.

She doesn't want to take anything for granted. Even though she is through one of the toughest legs of her journey, ringing the bell signifying the end of her treatment at the June E. Nylen Cancer Center didn't seem like the right thing to do.

"I didn't ring the bell when I left. I felt guilty because there are people still out there fighting this. I didn't want to rub it in that I was done," said Jensen.

Seeing her children thrive in school and their activities, spending time with friends and family, and knowing she didn’t allow cancer to take control is all part of her badge of survivor courage.

Melissa is back at work and enjoying the activities in which her children are involved. She says her support system is strong. That help included a patient advocate from the cancer center. Although she was initially reluctant to do this interview, Chase, her son, recommended she share her journey to help others.