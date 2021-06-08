June 8: Nebraska reports 44.1% of state’s eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

(KTIV) - Nebraska is reporting 839,414 people have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series, an increase of 2,711 since Monday's report.

According to the state's COVID-19 Dashboard, 44.1% of Nebraska's 12 and older population is fully vaccinated.

In total, Nebraska has administered 1,723,167 vaccine doses. As of Tuesday morning, 105,762 Nebraskans are partially vaccinated.

The latest data from Nebraska health officials shows there have been 37 more positive cases reported in the state. In total, there have been 223,685 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Nebraska since the pandemic began.

There are currently 54 hospitalizations in the state due to the virus, which is up from the 47 reported on Monday.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard shows 2,254 virus-related deaths have been reported in the state. Three additional deaths were reported on June 8.