Medicaid lawsuit paused as Nebraska expands benefits

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A lawsuit that sought to block Nebraska from imposing a two-tiered Medicaid expansion system with more benefits for people working, volunteering or meeting other requirements is on hold after state officials said they would give all participants the same benefits. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong granted a motion Friday to pause legal proceedings until Oct. 4. That’s the first business day after everyone enrolled in Medicaid expansion will get the extra services available under the state’s premium plan. The motion was filed after an agreement between the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, which administers the state Medicaid program, and Nebraska Appleseed, a Lincoln-based advocacy group that filed the lawsuit.