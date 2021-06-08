Mixed city of Arabs and Jews remains on edge after violence

LOD, Israel (AP) — The root causes of the recent unrest in mixed Jewish-Arab cities in Israel haven’t been addressed, even though Israel and Hamas reached a cease-fire two weeks ago to end 11 days of fighting in the Gaza Strip. The city of Lod is on edge. Rioters have torched cars, synagogues and homes. Attackers who killed an Arab and a Jewish resident remain at large. And a mayor who some blamed for setting the stage for the violence remains in office. Arabs make up about 20% of Israel’s population and are citizens with the right to vote. But they suffer from discrimination. Their communities are often plagued by crime, violence and poverty.