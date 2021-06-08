Music fans flock to Albania’s beach festival despite virus

RANA E HEDHUN, Albania (AP) — A long convoy of cars waited over weekend to get into the huge beach area at Albania’s Unum open-air music festival. Organizers sold all 10,000 tickets, as people sought to forget months of virus restrictions. The music was nonstop for five days at Thrown Sand beach, northwest of the capital, Tirana. The June 3-7 festival had 50 international and local musicians and DJs. Organizers claimed everyone was virus-free but gave no proof. Festival director Grego O’Halloran said the Albanian beach had everything in one place: pine trees, sand, mountains, sea and music. The event helped Albania, one of Europe’s poorest countries, kick start its summer tourism season.