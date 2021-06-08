New Belarusian law threatens protesters with years in prison

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The authoritarian president of Belarus has signed a law that allows prison sentences of up to three years for participating in an unsanctioned demonstration. It’s President Alexander Lukashenko’s latest move in a relentless crackdown on protests against his nearly 27 years in power. Previously, taking part in unauthorized demonstrations was punishable by fines or brief jail terms. The bill Lukashenko signed Tuesday also toughens the maximum sentence for the “rude violation of public order” from three years to five. Belarusian authorities have leveled those charges widely against participants in months of protests fueled by Lukashenko’s reelection to a sixth term in an August election that was widely seen as rigged.