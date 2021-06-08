Norfolk Police Division another step closer to starting phase 1 of improvements

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The Norfolk Police Division is one step closer to improving their station.

On Monday, the Norfolk City Council approved an agreement with the architecture firm designing the project. The decision will now allow architects to make blueprints for phase 1 of the improvements.

Phase 1 includes demolishing walls to get rid of the conference room, visitation area, and classroom to make room for a larger dispatch center, as well as expanding the east side park lot.

The project will combine dispatch centers of Norfolk and Madison County and double the number of dispatchers from three to six. Officials said it is exciting to get closer to starting up.

"Every step closer is a positive and our staff is excited. Of course everyone's a little apprehensive not knowing what growing pains we might have, but we're excited to get the process going, and we're comfortable," said Norfolk Chief of Police Don Miller. "We're confident that we're going to have a better product in the end for everybody involved."

Chief Miller said hopefully within the next few weeks they'll be ready to go up for a bid.