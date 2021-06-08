Pearl Harbor gates re-open, but no all-clear given

HONOLULU (AP) — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam is no longer under lockdown. But officials haven’t given an all-clear after a potential security threat prompted closure of the base’s gates for several hours Tuesday. The base did not elaborate on the nature of the incident. A base spokesman says the gates have re-opened, but there’s not yet an all-clear. Earlier, the base said in a news release that tours to the USS Arizona Memorial were suspended during the lockdown. It’s not immediately clear if tours have been allowed to resume. The military says an investigation is ongoing.