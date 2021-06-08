Pipeline CEO: Ransom payment ‘hardest decision’ of career

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chief executive of the massive fuel pipeline hit by ransomware last month says authorizing a multi-million-dollar payment to hackers was the right thing to do to bring an end to fuel shortages affecting much of the eastern United States. CEO Joseph Blount was asked how much worse it would have been if Colonial Pipeline hadn’t paid to get its data back. He told a Senate panel Tuesday, “That’s an unknown we probably don’t want to know. And it’s an unknown we probably don’t want to play out in a public forum.” He said that given the company’s crucial role in fuel transport, he made the decision to pay a ransom to the hackers.