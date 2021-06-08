Protesters maintain blockade at Minnesota oil pipeline site

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) — Protesters fighting Canadian-based Enbridge Energy’s push to replace an aging oil pipeline across northern Minnesota are pressing ahead with their summer drive to stop the project before it can go into service later this year. Two protesters spent the night in a boat blocking the entrance to one Line 3 construction site, while two others locked themselves underneath the boat to force authorities to cut them free. The pumping station near Park Rapids was a major focus of Monday’s protests, with some people chaining themselves to equipment. Organizers have put the number of arrests at over 150, but authorities have not released figures.