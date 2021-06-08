Sioux Falls narrows police chief candidates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Sioux Falls Police Department has narrowed its list of new chief candidates to two. KELO radio reports the finalists are Nick Cook and Jonathan Thum. Both currently serve as lieutenants in the department. Cook has been with the agency since 2003, serving as a patrol officer, training officer and a detective. Thum started work with the department in 2005, serving as a training officer and SWAT commander. They’re vying to replace Chief Matt Burns, who plans to retire on July 23.