Spencer advances to the Class 2A Soccer Semifinals, Heelan’s Season comes to an end.

We start with class 1A - the Crusaders taking on the Knights.

Davenport Assumption with an early scoring chance. Jade Jackson fires but Mary Kate Fitzsimmons makes the first of many great saves. We stay scoreless.

The Knights do get on the board later in the first half. The ball is put on net - Fitzsimmons appears to make the save but it's knocked loose and Sam Scodeller puts it in. Davenport Assumption leads 1-nothing at the break.

To the second half - the Knights on attack again. Ellie Folfstad with the shot but Mary Kate Fitzsimmons makes another great diving stop. The Crusader keeper doing her best to keep her team within striking distance.

But the Knights get on a roll late in the second half. Jackson sneaks it in and the Knights score three late goals and beat Bishop Heelan 4 to nothing.

"This year was pretty special with not being able to play last year and these kids really wanted something and they really worked at it," said head coach Shawn Mansfield. "It was real special with this group. It's a special group that we had this year and they gave me everything they got."

Moving on to class 2A - 5th seeded Spencer taking on 4th seeded North Polk.'

Spencer strikes first early in the first half. Alexa Johnson beats two North Polk defenders and hammers in a goal. The Tigers lead 1-nothing.

The Comets quickly respond. Abby Bell with the free kick and Landry McCoid is in the right place at the right time to score off the rebound. This game is tied at one.

This game wouldn't stay tied for long. Spencer on attack Kirsten Small takes the feed in front of the net and flips it in for a goal. The Tigers take a 2 to 1 lead.

Spencer wasn't done in the first half. Johnson wins the race and scores to the keepers left side. Spencer takes a two goal lead into halftime and that would be the difference. The Tigers are advancing to the semifinals with a 3 to 1 win.

"I think the belief is there this year for sure," said head coach John Hansel. "We've played state, our first game on this field every time so it was kind of a space to be that we're used to so that was nice. They're ready. They wanted Waverly and Waverly just won in overtime and we've been talking about that all year."

"We knew that we had to come up and show out right at the beginning. We had to make our point, we had to make sure they knew that we weren't under ranked, said senior Mia Fank. "Even though we play kind of iffy competition, we were ready and I don't think they were ready for that."

Spencer will face off against top-seeded Waverly-Shell Rock in the semifinals on Wednesday at 12:30