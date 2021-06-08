Vermillion Mayor, School Board

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) - On June 8, residents in Vermillion, South Dakota voted for their mayor, and who would be seated on the Vermillion School Board.

The results show Kelsey Collier-Wise won the mayoral race in Vermillion with 886 votes.

Also, on the ballot for mayor were the following candidates:

Aaron Kerkhove who got 25 votes

Tammy Seney Baisden who got 178 votes

Ryun Fischbach who got 391 votes

Ryan S. Church who got 216 votes

For the Vermillion School Board election, two seats were on the ballot. The results show Rachel E. Olson and Shane Nordyke won the election with Olson getting 1,414 votes and Nordyke getting 1,070 votes.

The third candidate, Wade A. Larson, got 661 votes.