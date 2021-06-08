Waterloo woman arrested for pinning special needs man in viral video

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) — An investigation is ongoing after a woman was arrested for allegedly abusing a man with autism in a Waterloo group home.

The care worker, Dzenifa Kostic, 32, has since been fired, according to a post on the Facebook page of Julian Unleashed Inc. which runs the group home where the incident allegedly occurred.

The video circulated on social media over the weekend, but it’s not clear when it was taken. The resident’s mother received the video Friday from an “unknown source” according to court records. She then called Waterloo police who arrested Kostic on Saturday.

Kostic faces a charge of Wanton Neglect of a Dependant Adult, a serious misdemeanor in Iowa. She was released Saturday on a promise to appear.

The video shows a woman first pinning the resident, who is autistic and non-verbal, to a couch before pulling him up and glancing down before slapping him twice, to which Kostic admits in a criminal complaint filed Monday.

Kostic told officers she was pinning the resident because he was “smacking himself, choking himself, putting his hand down his throat” and she pinned him to keep him from “breaking any windows.”

If convicted, Kostic faces a minimum $400 fine and up to one year in jail.

We have seen the video circulating online, like you we are deeply disturbed. We can not comment on any ongoing investigations.

Our values are to provide a high level of care to every person in our program.

We ask that you respect the young person in the video’s right to privacy. We ask that you allow law enforcement and DHS to complete their investigation. Leah Whittler, Julian Unleashed Executive Director

The Facebook page for Julian Unleashed was taken down over the weekend, but was active once again as of Monday evening.

Leah Whittler told KWWL they were aware of the video and were “deeply disturbed.” Whittler said they can’t comment on the investigation. A spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Human Services said they couldn’t confirm nor comment on any investigation due to “confidentiality provisions” in Iowa law.

As of Monday morning, Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams said an investigation had been launched but couldn’t offer any further details.

The victim’s mother, who spoke with KWWL by phone Monday, said she wasn’t sure what her next steps are but she was still looking for answers, including when the video was taken.

Julian Unleashed Inc. describes itself as a “home and community-based program for people with developmental disabilities” and has been in operation since 2010.