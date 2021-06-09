3-story building collapses in India in heavy rain, kills 11

NEW DELHI (AP) — At least 11 people have been killed in the collapse of a three-story dilapidated building following heavy monsoon rains in the western Indian city of Mumbai. Police said seven people were injured and rescuers were clearing the debris to find any residents possibly still trapped. Monsoon rains during the day flooded several parts of the city that is India’s financial and entertainment capital. Building collapses are common in India during the June-September monsoon season when heavy rains weaken the foundations of structures that are poorly built.