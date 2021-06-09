After 70 years, remains of fallen soldier from Lyon County, IA coming home

LYON COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - On June 10, the remains of an Army Corporal Eldert J. Beek will be flown into the Sioux Falls airport and transported back to Lyon County, Iowa.

Corporal Beek's family says it's a relief to finally get some closure, 70 years later.

Beek was born on May 7, 1930, and grew up in George in Lyon County. A tiny town in the northwest corner of the state.

He was the youngest of three children, and Beek enlisted in the army at age 19.

"He was just a really likable young man," said Cindy Brey.

Cindy was just 3-years-old when her "Uncle Eldie" came home for a visit before shipping off to Korea.

"That ws the last time we saw him," said Cindy.

Beek was presumed dead on Dec. 1, 1950. But his heartbroken family never stopped praying he was still alive.

"I know my parents and my grandparents would everyday hope that the knock at the door would have been Eldie coming home," said Cindy.

Cindy's father died just two years ago. He visited the Korean War Memorial before his death. And up until his final hours, talked about his long-lost younger brother.

"If Eldie comes home, tell him I love him. Sure daddy, I will," said Cindy.

Seventy years later, the family mystery is finally solved. North Korea delivered 55 boxes of human remains as part of a deal with the Trump administration in 2018.

"We know he is in heaven. He's waiting for us. We know now what's happened, and we have a story. We have a finish," said Cindy.

It's not the way they wanted it to happen, but Eldie Beek is finally coming home. Something that would've brought great joy to his older brother.

"He'd still be crying! Really! Oh, wow - that would have just -- that would have been fantastic. He just held out hope for that all the time," said Cindy.

Beek was a member of Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division.

In 1950, he was reported as killed in action, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces in North Korea. The Iowa Patriot Guard Riders, along with the South Dakota Patriot Guard Riders, the South Dakota and Iowa State Patrol, will escort Beek to Rock Rapids on June 10.