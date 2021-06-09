Around Siouxland: LAMB Theatre presents ‘The Last 5 Years’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The LAMB Theatre is excited to present the musical "The Last 5 Years."

Performances for the musical begin Friday, June 7, at 7 p.m. and run through Saturday, June 26. All performances take place at 7 p.m., except for the Sunday, June 20, performance which takes place at 1:30 p.m.

The musical is the about the story of two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The show's unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically. The only time the two characters meet is at their wedding in the middle of the show.

Tickets for "The Last 5 Years" cost $25 for adults, $19 for seniors 62 and older, and $13 for children and students.

You can find more information about the musical and where to get tickets here.