Best Buy says it’s going to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving, just as it did last year

(CNN) - Best Buy announced Wednesday it will join the list of big-box retailers to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Walmart said last week that they will be closed on Thanksgiving as a "thank you" to its employees. This followed Target's decision to remain closed on the holiday back in January.

In recent years, some stores extended their Black Friday deals to begin on Thanksgiving Day.

Although in-store shopping didn't occur last year, retailers saw their online shopping traffic skyrocket on Black Friday, as well as Cyber Monday.

Best Buy says they are confident they can keep their customers satisfied because over the last holiday season the company relied on online sales, curbside pickup and fast shipping options.