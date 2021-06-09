Trudeau denounces truck attack that targeted Muslim family

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has denounced an attack involving a driver accused of plowing a pickup truck into an immigrant family of five, killing four of them. Police say the attack targeted Muslims. Trudeau called it an act of terrorism rooted in Islamophobia. The family consisted of two parents, two children and a grandmother who were on an evening walk when they were struck at an intersection in London, Ontario. A 9-year-old boy was the sole survivor. Canadian authorities say a 20-year-old man was arrested in a mall parking lot. Trudeau in part blamed rhetoric, disinformation and extremism online and in politics.