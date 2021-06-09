Little Big Town wins at CMT Music Awards; Lady A performs

NEW YORK (AP) — The CMT Music Awards are drunk on Little Big Town’s “Wine, Beer, Whiskey.” The music video for the country foursome’s hit song won the first award at Wednesday night’s show — duo/group video of the year. The event airing from Nashville, Tennessee, kicked off with a collaborative performance by Lady A with Carly Pearce and Lindsay Ell, and more will join forces onstage. The icon Gladys Knight and Mickey Guyton will perform together while Chris Stapleton and fellow guitar slayer H.E.R. are set to rock out at the awards show celebrating the year’s best country music videos.