Former VW boss to pay firm $13 million over diesel scandal

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen says the executive in charge during the company’s diesel scandal will pay the firm 11.2 million euros ($13.6 million) in compensation. The company said Wednesday that an investigation showed former CEO Martin Winterkorn failed to get to the bottom of the scandal quickly after regulators started asking questions. VW says he didn’t ensure truthful answers to the inquiries. Winterkorn has denied wrongdoing. He resigned in 2015 after the scandal came to light. Volkswagen was caught using illegal software that turned off emission controls and increased harmful pollution. The company has paid more than 31 billion euros in fines and settlements.