Iraqi militia commander, whose arrest stoked tensions, freed

BAGHDAD (AP) — An Iraqi militia commander whose arrest last month sparked a standoff between the government and paramilitary groups has been freed after a judge ordered his release. The release of Qassim Mahmoud Musleh came as Iranian Gen. Esmail Ghaani, head of the expeditionary Quds Force, arrived in Baghdad to meet with militia and political leaders. That’s according to two Shiite political officials. The officials said the meeting was to address ongoing tensions between the government and some militia groups linked to Iran following Musleh’s arrest. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to media.