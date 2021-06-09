June 9: Nebraska reports over 4,000 more completed COVID-19 vaccine series, total hospitalizations at 52

(KTIV) - Nebraska is reporting 839,414 people have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series, an increase of 4,087 since Tuesday's report.

According to the state's COVID-19 Dashboard, 44.3% of Nebraska's 12 and older population is fully vaccinated.

In total, Nebraska has administered 1,729,269 vaccine doses. As of Wednesday morning, 104,028 Nebraskans are partially vaccinated.

The latest data from Nebraska health officials shows there have been 29 more positive cases reported in the state. In total, there have been 223,714 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Nebraska since the pandemic began.

There are currently 52 hospitalizations in the state due to the virus, which is down from the 54 reported on Monday.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard shows 2,256 virus-related deaths have been reported in the state. Two additional deaths were reported on June 8.