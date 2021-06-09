Man arrested in February fatal hit-and-run in downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have arrested a 24-year-old man suspected in a fatal February hit-and-run in downtown Omaha that followed a shooting in the city’s Capitol District. Police say Brandon Mass was arrested Monday on suspicion of leaving the scene of a Feb. 28 crash that killed 21-year-old Suaquel Hogan. The hit-and-run happened after a shooting in front of Moe & Curly’s Pub that injured two people. Police tpld the Omaha World-Herald that security video showed a black car parked in front of the bar speed away in the wake of the gunfire and hit Hogan, who was running away from the bar. Police say Mass told investigators he was unaware he had hit someone. Police say they have not found the person who fired the shots.