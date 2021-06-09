Mom committed, husband pleads not guilty to kids’ murders

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (AP) — A woman charged with conspiring with her new husband to kill her two children has been committed to a mental health facility for treatment and her husband has pleaded not guilty to the crimes. Chad Daybell entered his plea Wednesday morning in an eastern Idaho courtroom, less than 24 hours after 7th District Judge Steven Boyce signed the mental commitment order for Lori Vallow Daybell. The couple is at the center of a grim saga involving bizarre doomsday beliefs and a months-long search for 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. The children’s bodies were eventually found buried in Chad Daybell’s yard.