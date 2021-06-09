More heat before storms arrive late Thursday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures reached the 90s in much of Siouxland once again Tuesday and you will want to expect more of the same for today.



The afternoon will give us a few passing clouds but there will be plenty of sunshine along with some humidity as well.



A southerly breeze will be going at 10 to 15 miles per hour in the afternoon, making for a similar day to yesterday.



It will be another warm and muggy night with lows in the mid to upper 60s.



The dial gets turned up even further on Thursday with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s.



A front arrives Thursday night with thunderstorms likely moving in late in the night into our Friday morning.



As they reach our western counties they could still be producing some strong wind gusts.



The storms will likely weaken as they move east across the area Friday morning.



More on those storms Thursday night into Friday.