Newspaper gunman weighed ‘Timothy McVeigh-style’ attack

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Attorneys say the man who killed five people at a newspaper in Maryland told a state psychiatrist he wanted to destroy a building “Timothy McVeigh-style” and that there was “no defense” for the crimes he committed. Lawyers argued over redactions in psychiatric reports on Wednesday during a pretrial hearing for Jarrod Ramos. Judge Michael Wachs denied a request to redact Ramos’ comment about having no defense for his crimes. Lawyers also say Ramos studied books on mass shootings and police response times. Attorneys said during the hearing that Ramos considered blowing up the Capital Gazette’s office. A prosecutor also says he considered attacking the building where the state’s appellate courts are located.