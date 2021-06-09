Official: 10 HALO Trust staff killed northern Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan interior ministry official says gunmen killed 10 people and wounded 14 others in an attack on the HALO Trust de-mining organization in Afghanistan. Spokesman Tariq Arian blames the Taliban for the Tuesday night attack on the group’s camp in the Baghlan Markazi district of northern Baghlan province. The Taliban immediately denied any connection to the attack, in response to an Associated Press query. The United Nations has warned that the use of improvised explosive devices in the country is increasing, as conflicts become more urbanized and armed groups proliferate.