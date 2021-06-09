Biden to assure allies, meet Putin during 1st overseas trip

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is on his way to the United Kingdom, his first overseas trip in office. He’s eager to reassert the United States on the world stage. Biden has set the stakes for his eight-day trip in sweeping terms, believing the West must publicly demonstrate it can compete economically with China as the world emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. Biden said Wednesday the trip is about making clear the U.S. and Europe “are tight.” Biden travels to Britain for a summit of the Group of Seven leaders and Brussels for a NATO summit and a meeting with European Union leaders. He visits Geneva for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.